Civic Trading Up 25% This Week (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a total market cap of $105.22 million and $17.32 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 61.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00430463 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.84 or 0.30215329 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00759460 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

