CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 476.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.
CKX Lands Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $16.50.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 28.69%.
Institutional Trading of CKX Lands
CKX Lands Company Profile
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CKX Lands (CKX)
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
- Tesla Stock Continues To Consolidate After A Bad Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.