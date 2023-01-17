CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 476.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

CKX Lands Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CKX traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 3,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982. CKX Lands has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 28.69%.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

CKX Lands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Get Rating ) by 251.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

