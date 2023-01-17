Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the December 15th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at about $105,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

RQI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,622. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

