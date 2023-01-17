Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in December

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the December 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 36,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 82,338 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 46,634 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

