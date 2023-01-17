Coin98 Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $47.63 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.26 or 0.01431292 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007262 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036075 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.01766907 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

