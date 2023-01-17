Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,130 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.