Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,040 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.1% of Siena Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Siena Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.67. 87,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,955,188. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

