Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 107,637 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 0.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price objective (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.