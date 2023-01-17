Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,698,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $49,818,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 9.2% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

