Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 85.7% in December

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

