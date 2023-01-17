Concordium (CCD) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Concordium has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $50.17 million and approximately $586,005.15 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Concordium

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

