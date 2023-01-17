Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 135 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.50. The company had a trading volume of 34,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,274. The firm has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

