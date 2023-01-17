Constellation (DAG) Trading Up 21.7% Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (DAG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, Constellation has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $128.20 million and $570,876.05 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003136 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.63 or 0.00430463 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,431.84 or 0.30215329 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.66 or 0.00759460 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
