Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $486.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.