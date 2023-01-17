Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,923,600 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the December 15th total of 93,438,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31,154.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Country Garden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

CTRYF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Country Garden has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

