Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 7,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYY stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038. Country Garden has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised Country Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

Further Reading

