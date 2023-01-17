Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COVTY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($54.35) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €40.00 ($43.48) to €31.00 ($33.70) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Covestro from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Covestro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($36.96) to €32.00 ($34.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of COVTY stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. Covestro has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

About Covestro

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Covestro had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Analysts predict that Covestro will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.