Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.60 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SUNL. Citigroup downgraded Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Sunlight Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.83. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sunlight Financial had a negative net margin of 334.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunlight Financial will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

