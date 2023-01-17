Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Up 10.4% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $120.03 million and $8.71 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

