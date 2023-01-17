Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. 392,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $881.85 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 48.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 689,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 52,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 630,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

