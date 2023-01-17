Crypto.com Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $15,319.72 (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00011925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $79.92 million and approximately $15,319.72 worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003109 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.
About Crypto.com Coin
Crypto.com Coin’s genesis date was May 18th, 2017. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is crypto.com. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.
Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.