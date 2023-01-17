Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,658 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of TTM Technologies worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 284,769 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTMI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,179. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.46.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

TTMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

