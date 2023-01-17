Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the December 15th total of 172,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 578,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Cuentas Stock Up 32.4 %

NASDAQ:CUEN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. 11,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,061. Cuentas has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.46.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 594.16% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%.

(Get Rating)

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.