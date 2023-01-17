Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Cap Tops $502.17 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $502.17 million and $155.53 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded up 44.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00432140 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,478.73 or 0.30333013 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.65 or 0.00756835 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.