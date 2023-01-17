CVS Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 63,079 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 208% compared to the typical volume of 20,477 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $89.37. 12,306,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,572,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.20. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

