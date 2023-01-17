CyberDragon Gold Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $91,905.20 (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberDragon Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $91,905.20 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

