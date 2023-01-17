Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 616,247 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,541,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,247 shares during the period. Kimco Realty comprises approximately 1.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.87% of Kimco Realty worth $212,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,064,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,809,000 after buying an additional 1,363,023 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2,460.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,278,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,680 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KIM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 248.65%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

