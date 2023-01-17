Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 226,507 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,507 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,045,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,490,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 187,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 89,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.76.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

