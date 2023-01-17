Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,549 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $26,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after buying an additional 1,740,616 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WCN opened at $132.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.