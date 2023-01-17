Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $119.50 Million Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,812 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT accounts for 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $119,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

