Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 276,766 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,766 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up about 2.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.27% of Extra Space Storage worth $294,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,994,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,895,000 after purchasing an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,540,000 after purchasing an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 376,279 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $151.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.36. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.