Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 29,123 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,123 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Shares of MRK opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

