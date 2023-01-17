Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 42,631 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,535,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,631 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 3.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $438,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

O stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.53. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 61.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.