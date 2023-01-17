Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lessened by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 2.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.43. 19,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.