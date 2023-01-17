DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $112.83 million and $1.12 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

