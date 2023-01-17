Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance
Data443 Risk Mitigation stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,314. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $18.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile
