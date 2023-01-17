Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00003317 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $52.59 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00435599 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,469.00 or 0.30575853 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00763380 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.