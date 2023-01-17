DeepOnion Trading Up 33% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 33% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,610.46 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00250412 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00104049 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00058530 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026786 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,887,595 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

