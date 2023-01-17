DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $80.22 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $80,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $149.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $142.37. The company has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Articles

