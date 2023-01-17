DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 190,349 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $82,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,543,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

