Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Delek US has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $35.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,696,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

