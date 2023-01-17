Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ MBLY traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,401. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $450.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 476,191 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 476,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,011. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobileye Global stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.