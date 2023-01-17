DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DHCA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,196. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 1,024.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

