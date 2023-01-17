Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 134,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 169,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Diamcor Mining Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining, Inc operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, operation, sale and development of diamond based resource properties. It also engages in the development of its Krone-Endora at Venetia project. The company was founded on September 17, 1985 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

