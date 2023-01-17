Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 5.2% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,678. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.53.

