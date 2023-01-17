Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average volume of 1,644 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA TSLL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 17,557,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,474,105. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $28.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25.

