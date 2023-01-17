DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Down 95.4% in December

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNA Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DNAX traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,451,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. DNA Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

DNA Brands Company Profile

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

