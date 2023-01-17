DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Down 95.4% in December

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DNA Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DNAX traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,451,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. DNA Brands has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
DNA Brands Company Profile
