Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.95

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.95, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

