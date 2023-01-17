Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 30,938 shares.The stock last traded at $56.58 and had previously closed at $57.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ducommun Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $679.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 19.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock worth $265,628. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 24.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 22.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 52.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

