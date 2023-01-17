Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.55. Dun & Bradstreet shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 9,392 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -163.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,579,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 75.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713,247 shares in the last quarter. Ratos AB bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth approximately $76,357,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 26.7% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,137,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,666,000 after buying an additional 4,245,533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 770.8% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,684,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,415,000 after buying an additional 4,146,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,672,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,229,000 after buying an additional 2,695,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.